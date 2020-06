HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A miraculous reunion recently happened between a pet and its owners after being lost for weeks. Fifty-six days ago, a rest stop off of Exit 10 on Interstate 64 was the last place Zach and Holly Tobin saw their beloved cat, "Luna." They had been moving back to the U.S. after living abroad in London and were making the trip from St. Louis to Washington D.C.

"It's almost exactly halfway, Huntington, from St. Louis to D.C. and he got out at the rest stop," Zach Tobin said. Suddenly, Luna was gone. Holly Tobin remembers the harrowing moments after.