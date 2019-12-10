Tuberville questions drag queen presence in Christmas parade in social media post

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Facebook post from U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville commenting on drag queens participating in a local Christmas parade is generating a response from the LGBTQIA+ community and others.

Monday morning, Tuberville posted a picture of four draq queens dressed in red Santa costumes riding in this weekend’s Opelika Christmas parade. Along with the picture, Tuberville posted the following comment on his public Facebook Page:

“Hard to believe that right in my own backyard the city of Opelika allows drag queens in the city Christmas Parade which was held this weekend. What is next?” asked Tuberville in the post.

Several hours later, the post had more than two thousand comments and hundreds of shares. News 3 reached out to the former head Auburn University football coach for a comment on his post.

“Christmas is about celebrating with family. Our public celebrations out to be family friendly for young and old,” Tuberville said in a text message reply.

Pride on the Plains helped organize the Christmas parade float in both the Auburn and Opelika Christmas parade this year and in years past.

News 3 reached out to the organization’s President Chad Peacock who says he was saddened to read Tuberville’s post but the group preferred not to dignify it with a response saying their presence in the parade was about being with their community and nothing else.

“Pride on The Plains was honored to participate in this year’s Opelika and Auburn Christmas Parades. Every year, LGBTQ+ people across Lee County celebrate the holidays with their friends and families. As active members in the community, we look forward to continued representation of them, and everyone who supports our mission,” said Peacock.

Pride on the Plains is the non-profit flagship LGBTQIA+ Pride organization serving Lee County, Alabama, and surrounding communities. The group’s mission is to foster a sense of community and inclusion.

Lucas Copeland is a Psychology Major and Philosophy Minor at Auburn University where he serves as President of the Auburn Ethics Debate Team. Copeland is also Programs Director at Spectrum, Auburn University’s Gay-Straight Alliance, which promotes mutually supportive relationships among all students in the interest of advancing campus and community diversity.

“In answer to his (Tuberville) question, what happens next is that the community is able to support and welcome all of its members. For many queer Christians, having queens in a Christmas parade is a sign that their community recognizes and supports their identity. If Tommy is seeking to represent all the people of Alabama he can’t pick and choose who has a right to be part of the community,” said Copeland.

You can view Tuberville’s Facebook post and the comments by visiting the following link:

https://www.facebook.com/2225580284361712/posts/2403940909858981?d=n&sfns=mo