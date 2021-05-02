‘Thank goodness it wasn’t my eye’: Vanna White gets ‘whacked in the head with a clump of confetti’

(WBTW) — A “Wheel of Fortune” contestant wasn’t the only one hit with a surprise after winning a home on the game show; South Carolina native and “Wheel of Fortune” co-host, Vanna White was briefly injured after a “clump of confetti” hit her in the head.

Vanna can be seen moving across the stage as confetti cannons go off, confetti striking her in the head.

“First thing I’ve got to tell you is that when you won, Vanna was running across the stage when the confetti came out and got whacked in the head with a clump of confetti,” “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak said.

“I know,” White said in response. “Thank goodness it wasn’t my eye.”

Screenshot from Wheel of Fortune’s YouTube video

The confetti surprise came in Tuesday’s show after middle school teacher Laura Trammell became the first contestant in the show’s history to win a 2,000-square-foot home on the show, according to Wheel of Fortune. She also won $23,690 in prize money.