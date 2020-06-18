Texas 13-year-old reels in nearly 900-pound tiger shark

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- Spreading love and cheer is something most grandmas want to do for their own grandchildren, but this one, in particular, wants to do it for all babies. Edna, 94, who goes by "Nanny," has been crocheting baby blankets and hats for newborns in the Hagerstown, Maryland area for years. Edna says her gifts are not just for the baby but also congratulations for the parents, so she makes them to the best of her ability.

"You have to enjoy doing these things in order to do a good job, like the little hats, I make them like how I would want them made for my babies, if I were having babies," said Nanny.