St. Patrick’s Day music plays outside for seniors at local assisted living facility

CW News Break

Residents at Victoria House Assisted Living listened to the Steel Valley Pipes and Drums from open windows

by: Keely Lovern

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents at a senior living facility in Austintown got a special surprise on Tuesday to break up concerns of the coronavirus.

Steel Valley Pipes and Drums played music for people at Victoria House Assisted Living. Residents listened through open windows.

Thanks to Animal Charity of Ohio and Three Wishes for Seniors Granted, it was a nice way for people to hear the sounds of St. Patrick’s Day.

Victoria House’s therapy dog, adopted from Animal Charity, walked around in the fresh air and enjoyed the tunes, too.

The music group is a police- and fire-themed memorial pipe and drum band from the Youngstown area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞