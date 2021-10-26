Red Lobster now selling frozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits

(NEXSTAR) – Red Lobster is bringing its fan-favorite biscuits to the freezer aisle.

This week, the restaurant chain announced the launch of ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits, offered exclusively in the frozen-food section at Walmart locations nationwide. The frozen biscuits have been available for purchase as of Sunday, according to Red Lobster.

Red Lobster’s frozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits are exclusively available at Walmart. (Red Lobster)

The new frozen, ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits are Red Lobster’s latest grocery offering, giving biscuit-loving guests an easy way to sink their claws into the warm, buttery goodness from the comfort of home – morning, noon or midnight,” reads a press release from the restaurant chain.

The brand’s new biscuits are said to “go from box to baking sheet to table” in under 30 minutes, according to the press release. Customers are instructed to bake the biscuits for 25 to 30 minutes on a parchment-lined baking sheet before brushing with a mixture of melted butter infused with the contents of an included “garlic herb seasoning packet.”

Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits have attracted a cult-like following since their debut in 1992. As the story goes, Red Lobster first served its now-signature biscuits to guests while they were waiting to be seated, but eventually caved to demand and began providing at dining tables.

Red Lobster had also debuted its first at-home biscuit mix in Sam’s Club locations in 2012, and now offers three different varieties at grocery stores nationwide. This past holiday season, Red Lobster also made its biscuits available in festive, limited-edition boxes for anyone looking to give the gift of chain-restaurant side dishes for Christmas.