RACC rescues puppy found in garbage can

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A puppy that was found in a garage can in Richmond has a second chance at life.

Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) said Monday morning that they were alerted after someone found a puppy in a garbage can in Richmond’s Creighton Court.

RACC rescued the puppy and put him in foster care with one of their staff members. They have since named him ‘Biggie Smalls.’

“Before you give the double middle finger to the horrible person that put him there, let’s focus on the fact that a very nice citizen called RACC to alert us about the situation,” RACC said. “Plus, we will love him up and make him better in no time.”

RACC shared photos on their Facebook page of the malnourished puppy shortly before 9:30 a.m., with hundreds of people already writing comments of support for ‘Biggie Smalls’ and the shelter.

“Animals other people discard happen to be our favorite,” the shelter added.

