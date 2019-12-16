Oswego woman leaves stinky surprise for ‘porch pirate’ who tried to steal delivery

OSWEGO, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Oswego decided to give a “porch pirate” a gift this holiday season.

Lauren Pepper came home earlier this week to find a man trying to take a deliver off her porch. After a heated exchange, Pepper says the perpetrator ran off. She had a feeling he would be back.

“And I thought, what could I do to mess with these people who try and steal stuff?” Pepper said.

So, she got to work on a plan. Pepper has a two-year-old daughter that would serve as her “little helper.”

🚨🚨PORCH 🏴‍☠️PAYBACK🚨🚨



Tonight on @NewsChannel9, a woman from Oswego decided to teach a thief a lesson.



I am here for all of you puns…..



FULL STORY–>https://t.co/jiIR5Rwr2o#LocalSYR@NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/LFVZCbS0mv — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinNC9) December 15, 2019

Pepper filled a deliver box with dirty diapers and left it on her porch. Sure enough, it was gone the next day.

“I wish I could have seen their face when they opened it,” Pepper said, laughing.

She didn’t catch the person in the act but thinks she’s flushed out the problem.