KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) -- Trapped underwater during Thursday's flash flooding in Missouri, 18-year-old Joey Criscione thought he was going to die. Criscione said it was an experience he will never forget after surviving a harrowing accident.

He was getting on I-35 just before 2 p.m. Thursday when his truck started hydroplaning in the water. The Ford Ranger fishtailed several times and spun around before flipping over into a culvert next to the highway. Criscione said he was trapped underneath the truck in total darkness as it began filling with water.