NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns says his mother is in a coma, urges people to take Covid-19 seriously

CW News Break
Posted: / Updated:

NBA star Karl Anthony Towns says his mother is in a coma after contracting COVID-19 and he’s urging the public to take the virus seriously.

The Minnesota Timberwolves player shared his story on Instagram.

Towns’ parents fell ill last week, and went to the hospital after several days.

His father was released into quarantine at home, but towns said his mother began deteriorating.

After taking other measures, doctors told him his mother would have to go on a ventilator and they put her in a medically-induced coma.

The coronavirus has already infected tens of thousands of people in the US, killing hundreds.

Officials are urging Americans to practice social distancing to mitigate the virus’ spread, but some people are ignoring those precautions.

Towns said, “My mother is the strongest woman I know, and I know she will beat this. and we will rejoice when she does.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞