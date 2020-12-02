Naked stranger, feces-covered walls found inside Hillsboro-West End home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man living at a home in Hillsboro-West End returned after several days to find a naked man inside, the walls covered in feces and rotting food all over the floor, a police report states. Metro police were called to a reported burglary Tuesday afternoon at a residence on Essex Place, which is off Interstate 440 just south of Vanderbilt University.

Officers arrived and found the back door of the home open. Once inside, they said they located a naked man, identified as 38-year-old Carl Perry, who was taken into custody.

An arrest warrant states a resident of the home and his roommates were gone for nine days. When the resident returned, he said he found the home in disarray, with every piece of furniture in every room “damaged beyond repair.”

Carl Perry (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers observed “fecal matter” on all of the walls and trash thrown everywhere, according to the warrant. The paperwork states there was food rotting on the floor and the microwave above the stove was completely melted and had fallen off the wall.

Investigators determined there was no sign of forced entry at the home and Perry had entered through an unlocked window or door. Perry was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Tuesday afternoon on charges of aggravated burglary and vandalism. His bond was set at $50,000.