MDOT superintendent helps woman deliver baby on side of I-20

CW News Break
Posted: / Updated:

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Department of Transportation superintendent is being called a hero after he helped a woman deliver a baby on the side of Interstate 20 in Brandon on Monday.

Wayne Evans said he was working a lane closure when a vehicle approached him. Two women jumped out and told him their friend was in labor, and they were not going to make it to the hospital.

With only a first aid kit, Evans rushed to their aid. In a matter of one to two minutes, he helped deliver the woman’s baby boy.

“I was in the Marine Corps, and I do have some type of training, as far as medical situations. I was never taught that particular situation, but I was able to put that training in affect and kept calm and keep the ladies calm and do whatever I had to do,” explained Evans.

Evans said he doesn’t see himself as a hero and that he’s the type of person who will always help those in need.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞