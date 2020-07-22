Man who won $10M lottery prize in 2017 charged with murder

CW News Break

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Todd Hill (Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office)

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been arrested on a murder charge. The Shallotte Police Department charged Michael Todd Hill, 52, of Leland, with murder after a woman’s body was found in a hotel room on Monday.

WECT-TV reports that Hill won $10 million from an Ultimate Millions scratch-off ticket in August 2017. Hill was arrested Tuesday in Southport, North Carolina. Authorities did not immediately release additional details about the woman’s slaying.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss