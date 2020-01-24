Man accused of running off with 14-year-old he met online held on $350k bond

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Bond was set at $350,000 for a Colorado man accused of running off with a 14-year-old Columbus girl.

Cleven William Smash III of Colorado Springs is charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and pandering obscenity involving a minor.

According to Columbus police, the teen began communicating with Smash sometime in 2019. Earlier this month, police say Smash showed up unexpectedly at the girl’s home. On January 22, the girl was reported missing by her parents.

Smash and the girl were located in downtown Columbus near the Greyhound bus station. Police believe they were trying to flee to Colorado.

According to court records, Smash had photos and videos of the girl on his phone that resulted in the pandering obscenity involving a minor charge.

Smash appeared in court Friday morning where bond was set at $350,000.