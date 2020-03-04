Hawaiian girl steals hearts with impressive hula skills

HONOLULU (KHON2) – An 8-year-old local girl is swaying to the beat of her own drum and impressing a national audience.

Hunnay may be little but she’s proving that her hula skills and personality are out of this world.

The 8-year-old from Hawaii Island was featured on Little Big Shots, a show that celebrates inspiring and hilarious kids.

Hunnay has since gone viral thanks to her hula skills with nearly 50-thousand views of her little big shots performance.

The Ka’u native has been dancing Tahitian since she was two and just started dancing Hula a couple of years ago.

Her mother credits her hard work and determination for her accomplishments.

Hunnay’s Little Big Shots episode will air again on Sunday at 7 p.m.