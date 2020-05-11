Last surviving member of the original 1943 Rockford Peaches girls baseball team passes away

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WRBL) – The last surviving member of the original 1943 Rockford Peaches girls professional baseball team has passed away. Mary Pratt passed away on May 6 at the age of 101.

Pratt played for the All-American Professional Girls Baseball League from 1943-1947.

Prattie, as she was nicknamed, was a pitcher who batted and threw left-handed. During her time with the league, Pratt played for the Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets.

Before joining the All-American Professional Girls Baseball League, Pratt attended Boston University from 1936-1940, where she majored in Physical Education. She worked as a teacher for three years before being drafted to play girls baseball during WWII.

After retiring from professional baseball, Pratt went back to teaching. She taught physical education classes in Quincy Public Schools in Massachusetts until 1986. Pratt also coached the school softball, basketball, soccer, and tennis teams. She won 10 softball championships in the state.

We are terribly sad to report that former Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets pitcher, Mary Pratt passed away on May 6th. She was 101 years old. Mary was the last known original Peaches player that played on the 1943 team. Her stories, her energy will be missed for a long time. pic.twitter.com/dKFlbbBzf8 — AAGPBL Official (@AAGPBL) May 8, 2020

The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League lasted from 1943 until 1954 and had become a footnote of the sports world before it was remembered in “A League of Their Own.” Though Pratt wasn’t specifically fictionalized in the film, she was one of many players who inspired the film’s plot and influenced the development of supporting characters.