CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Pumpkin lovers rejoice! It’s that time of the year again … the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte has returned to Starbucks nationwide just in time for fall. Both the infamous latte, dubbed the “PSL” for short, and the hipper, newer Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew are available Tuesday morning for those craving a taste of fall.

The latter combines the coffee chain’s signature espresso with steamed milk combined with real pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon and clove. The drink can be hot or iced and is topped with whipped cream and an extra dash of pumpkin spice.

The cold brew, returning for its third year on the fall menu, is crafted with Starbucks’ Cold Brew, sweetened with a vanilla syrup then topped pumpkin cream cold foam, made from real pumpkin.

Some of the other fall menu favorites include:

Pumpkin Scone

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

Pumpkin Loaf (avaliable year-round in the U.S.)

Starbucks is also celebrating the pumpkin craze with a new Pumpkin Love O’Meter, a digital pumpkin personality quiz to find out just how much of a pumpkin enthusiast you really are.

More of a Dunkin’ fan? Dunkin’ released its full fall lineup featuring its version of a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Apple Cider Donuts earlier this month.