Heinz kit turns ketchup, mayo into frozen treats

(CNN) – Chocolate, vanilla, strawberry and ketchup? Your Neapolitan treat could get a new twist if you are brave enough.

Heinz launched “Do-It-Yourself” ice cream kits in Britain this month.

The condiment-flavored cold treats coincide with National Ice Cream Month in the UK.

For about $17, the kit provides everything needed to whip up the frozen dessert — sauce, recipe card and scooper. The only thing not included is the milk. The company suggests you let all the ingredients chill in your refrigerator for at least an hour before starting.

The flavor options include ketchup, mayonnaise, BBQ sauce and salad cream — although ketchup is currently sold out.

You will have to stick with Rocky Road and cookie dough in the U.S.,since Heinz does not plan to sell the kits in America. The recipes can be found on the company’s UK website.