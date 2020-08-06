Happy 90th birthday Neil Armstrong

PLANO, Texas (WJW) -- Cheetos is spicing up your lunch and dinner with its latest product: Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese. Frito-Lay, Cheetos' parent company, announced the new product on Wednesday, stating it will be available in three of the brand's most popular flavors — Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeno.

This new mealtime delicacy is made with Chester Cheetah's top-secret seasoning and features corkscrew pasta noodles that were inspired by his cheetah tail.