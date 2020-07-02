Failed cattle dog and disabled calf share unbreakable bond

PEAVINE, Okla. (KFOR) — Genia Kay Meyer’s backyard is a convalescent home this summer.

Meyer brings a bottle every morning for her one patient, a downed calf named Cupcake.

“She was my cousin’s,” Meyer says. “They had worked with her. We got her at five-weeks-old.”

“She was born with her front legs [crooked] like that. Her back legs were crooked too but they straightened up,” she added. Genia’s husband, Tim, helps out too.

But the nurse spending the most time with Cupcake, virtually every minute, is Bo, a puppy not even a year old himself, but a true friend in the making.

“The very first day we took her home and started her on the bottle, he just took up with her and started licking up all the milk off her face, and wouldn’t leave her,” Meyer said.

Bo was supposed to be Tim’s new cattle dog, but his own malady kept him from doing the job he was raised for.

“I needed some help,” says Tim. “I thought he’d be a good help but when you put him on the truck, he’d get sick.”

From the very first day, they were inseparable. If Cupcake finished a bottle, Bo was there to wipe her face.

He helped introduce her to a special mix of solid food, but, mainly, he was a companion.

Genia says, “I don’t know if it was curiosity or what it was, but he just laid by her and stayed with her.”

These days, if Cupcake is outside, he keeps her occupied by playing or cuddling. He’s protective. He’s as close as any animal can be to another.

“I sit out there and play with them too,” says Genia. “They’re very loving.”

While working with his legs and hoping for some kind of miracle, Genia started sharing pictures of this unique friendship on social media. The response was overwhelming.

“I had no idea it would go like that,” she says of the thousands of views and likes she’s received.

Her snapshots seemed to capture something that cut right across the divide between human, cattle, or canine.

This right here, this was love in its purest form.

Tim adds, “I’ve never seen two animals take to each other like that.”

However, Cupcake’s future remains in doubt. Genia and Tim started a GoFundMe page to raise money for an operation that might not even work.

Meanwhile, Bo and Cupcake seem to be making the most of whatever time they might have, sticking close like good friends always do, and showing the rest of us how to do the same.

The couple has been successful in the past with getting lame calves to right themselves and grow properly. Cupcake’s physical issues are a little more complicated, but they’re still trying.

If you’re interested in following her progress, Bo and Cupcake now have their own Facebook page.