Dolly Parton quiz: How well do you know Dolly?

CW News Break

by: Sebastian Posey, Caitlin Coffey, WKRN,

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images, modified)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music legend Dolly Parton, is turning 75 on Jan. 19. Celebrate the birthday queen by testing your Dolly knowledge.

Check out photos, special reports and more on Parton.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast