Dolly Parton quiz: How well do you know Dolly? CW News Break by: Sebastian Posey, Caitlin Coffey, WKRN, Nexstar Media Wire Posted: Jan 19, 2021 / 06:04 AM MST / Updated: Jan 19, 2021 / 06:04 AM MST (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images, modified) NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music legend Dolly Parton, is turning 75 on Jan. 19. Celebrate the birthday queen by testing your Dolly knowledge. Check out photos, special reports and more on Parton. Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates VirusNews AppUpates EmailUpdates CoronavirusResources 📝 Report a Typo📮 Submit a News Tip📱 Download the KRQE Apps Latest Video Investigation underway after NMSP officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas Video Governor orders flags to half-staff in honor of late Sen. James White Video Calls for Couy Griffin to resign after arrested by FBI Video City seeks artists for Martin Luther King Jr. memorial mural Video New Mexico company using technology to reduce strain on Dona Ana Co. hospitals Video Update: Grant Chapel hosts annual MLK breakfast virtually Video