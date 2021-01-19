Dolly Parton quiz: How well do you know Dolly?

NEW ORLEANS, La -- It's over 60 years since school integrated into the United States. McDonough 19 in the ninth ward community of New Orleans was one of two schools that were integrated on November 14, 1960.

Hurricane Katrina destroyed much in the lower 9th ward. It also reduced the number of schools. Leona Tate is a graduate of McDonough 19 and says, "after Katrina, they were going to either auction the building off or sell it and one point they were talking about tearing it down. I said oh no, I can't let that happen!"