Bid for “FRIENDS”: show props, costumes auctioned for charity

NITRO, W.Va (WOWK) — The Decade Challenge is one of the latest social media trends! Comparing a photo of you now, to you 10 years ago. Most people use it to show awkwardness, different features, weight loss, and many other reasons. One West Virginia man used it for a different reason, and this is how we came across Jason Wickline's story of adversity.

Jason had been struggling with addiction for years. He started to dabble into different drugs in his early 20's and lost custody of his son, not once, but twice. He got the family house condemned and was really struggling to get help. The night he got arrested, Child Protective Services were there to pick up his now 9-year old son, Krystian.