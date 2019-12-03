Live Now
Bid for “FRIENDS”: show props, costumes auctioned for charity

FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2002 file photo, the stars of “Friends,” from left, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc pose after the show won outstanding comedy series at the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. If you’re a “Friends” superfan, there are lots of ways to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary on Sept. 22, 2019. Warner Bros. has partnered with a range of companies to celebrate the quarter-century mark. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, file)

Warner Bros. Television and Prop Store are joining forces for Giving Tuesday as part of the series’ 25th anniversary celebration. For the first time ever, “Friends” fans and collectors can bid on props, costumes, Studio-edition authorized reproductions, set decorations and production materials from the beloved series.

Bidding begins December 3 and runs until December 17. Proceeds from the auction will benefit The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. As one of the leading film and TV memorabilia companies, Prop Store will offer over 100 lots spanning all 10 seasons of “Friends,” straight from the Warner Bros. Archive.

Highlights from the upcoming FRIENDS auction include:

  • Studio-edition authorized reproductions of the Central Perk orange couch,
  • Ross’ Holiday Armadillo costume,
  • Joey and Chandler’s wood canoe and two paddles,
  • and Joey’s bedtime penguin pal Hugsy, among others.

Bid and register at PropStore.com/FRIENDS

