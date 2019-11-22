AT&T expanding 5G coverage to Birmingham

PARK RIDGE, IL – JULY 25: An AT&T logo is displayed on an AT&T truck July 25, 2006 in Park Ridge, Illinois. AT&T announced July 25 that its profits climbed 81 percent with the growth in wireless communications and broadband service. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

(WIAT) — If you’re an AT&T customer, get ready for faster speeds on your phone. AT&T plans on expanding its 5G coverage to Birmingham in the coming weeks.

For those that are on AT&T’s Unlimited Extra or Unlimited Elite plans, the addition of 5G coverage will come at no extra cost. It is not yet known whether this coverage will be available for AT&T’s Unlimited Starter or mobile share plans.

To take advantage of the 5G coverage, you need to make sure your phone supports 5G. Click here for a list of AT&T compatible devices.

5G is the next step above the current cellular network, 4G LTE. Early reports of AT&T’s 5G network have shown it to be close to 100 times faster than 4G LTE, with expectations for the gap between the two to grow.

As of June, there are 14 cities in Alabama that support AT&T’s 5G Evolution (5G E) coverage. This “bridge network” between 4G LTE and 5G enables faster speeds while using 5G E, but it’s not as fast as true 5G.

What do you think of the new 5G coverage coming to Birmingham? Are you excited for the faster speeds and connectivity? Let me know on Twitter: @NickErebia.

