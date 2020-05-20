Andre the Warrior finishes treatment, rings bell at Roswell Park

CW News Break

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re celebrating an incredible step for a little boy who has captured the heart of western New York.

4-year-old Andre Sanders, otherwise known as Andre the Warrior, got to ring the bell at Roswell Park to celebrate the end of his treatment.

Andre has been battling a rare form of kidney cancer. Since his diagnosis last year, Buffalo has had the little boy’s back.

26 Shirts launched a new design to help raise money for his fight. Bills safety Jordan Poyer even held a special bowling event to help raise money for his treatment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss