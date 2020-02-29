African American woman promoted to second in command at CHP, a first in its history

The California Highway Patrol has hired an African American woman as deputy commissioner for the first time in its 91-year history.

Oakland native Amanda Ray was selected by Commissioner Warren A. Stanley to be his deputy commissioner. Ray is a 30-year CHP veteran who has earned numerous awards and commendations in her personal life and during her career with the organization.

“As we mark Black History Month and Women’s History Month in March, I couldn’t be prouder of Deputy Commissioner Ray’s accomplishments and contributions to making the CHP the best of the best. Californians have every reason to be confident in the leadership of the CHP,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a news release.

The CHP said Ray oversees the day-to-day operations, the administrative and field operations of the CHP, as well as the Offices of Legal Affairs, Internal Affairs, Equal Employment Opportunity, Risk Management and other departments.

Ray said she was honored and humbled to be appointed to her new post.

“I am grateful to continue to serve alongside the amazing women and men who are dedicated each day to providing the highest level of safety, service and security to the people of California,” she said. “I look forward to continue to make the Department one that our employees and the people of this great state can admire and be proud of.”