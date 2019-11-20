‘Silver burglar’ caught in Austintown

Among his incarcerations, one in the Dallas area in 1980 left him on parole for life

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man with a decades-long record of committing burglaries in several states was picked up Tuesday night in Austintown during a traffic stop.

Kermit Gabel, 89, was pulled over on Mahoning Avenue for not having a tail light.

Police said he was driving a pickup truck with Arizona plates and registered to U-Haul Storage of Austintown.

He gave the address of a rundown house on Youngstown’s north side that has a building permit taped to the window.

Police discovered that Gabel had a warrant for his arrest in connection to a parole violation out of Texas.

Among his incarcerations — Tulsa, Oklahoma, Shaker Heights near Cleveland and several in Texas — one in the Dallas area in 1980 left him on parole for life.

According to media reports out of Cleveland, Gabel was named the “Silver Burglar,” accused of breaking into homes in Cuyahoga County in the late ’40s and early ’50s, stealing furs, jewels and other items in the Shaker Heights area and other communities.

It’s reported that he would then sell the items to other buyers and deposit the money into banks using the name Roy Post.

Gabel was most recently arrested in Smith County, Texas on a theft charge.

Gabel is in the Mahoning County Jail awaiting extradition to Texas.

His extradition could possibly be this week.