43 minors caught in Massachusetts bar

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Claddagh Pub in Lawrence will be summoned for a hearing after Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission Investigators found 43 minors in possession of fake IDs and or alcohol Thursday night.

According to the Office of the State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, investigators found the bar to crowded when they arrived around 11 p.m. and noticed people leaving as they started to request proof of legal drinking to those who looked younger. Investigators reported most of the people caught were 19-years-old.

Claddagh Pub located on Canal Street in Lawrence, Mass. will be summoned for a hearing before the Commission. If the bar is found to have violated the law, the bar’s liquor license can be suspended, modified, or revoked.

ABCC’s Operation Safe Campus program aims to prevent underage drinking at college area bars and provide law enforcement at liquor stores.

“Bars and restaurants have an obligation to responsibly serve their patrons. We will continue to step up our monitoring and enforcement actions because we know that this can save lives and prevent tragedies before they happen.” State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg

Latest News: