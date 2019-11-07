Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video
Live Broadcast
KRQE Live
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Elections
Election Results
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
APS lifts shelter in place for Hayes Middle School
Matchbox Cars, coloring book, Magic make Toy Hall of Fame
UK police ID all 39 Vietnamese victims found in truck
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. issues recall for over 2 million pounds of chicken due to possible metal contamination
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Contests
Community Reports
Data Reports
Interactive Multimedia
Local Events
Photo Galleries
Quizzes
The Series
Balloon Fiesta
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
2019 ProFootball Challenge
The Big Game
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
Internship
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
CW My50TV News Break
EMOJI CHECK: Facebook and Instagram ban ”sexual” use of peach and eggplant emojis
Woman pulls parasitic worms out of eye after trail run in California
Microsoft tests 4-day workweek; productivity jumped 40%
Starbucks, Dunkin’ roll out new holiday cups
10-year-old world champion dancer overcomes bullying
More CW My50TV News Break Headlines
High school football player goes viral for praying with opponent
Tellico Plains woman hospitalized after unprovoked deer attack
Dryer Vent Wizard sets Guinness World Record for largest ball of lint
Now Trending on KRQE.com
ABQ swing dancers clash with city’s community center membership policy
Study: Mother-daughter trips good for your health
Albuquerque shelter kitten goes viral for smiling photo
Rio Rancho police take barricaded suspect into custody
Video series highlights New Mexico cold case
Belen elects youngest councilor in city’s history
Election Results
Weather
Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast
More Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Family donates 36 inches of hair to Wig For Kids after child’s five-year cancer remission anniversary
ABQ swing dancers clash with city’s community center membership policy
‘Art Park 21’ exhibit along Bosque extended for another year
More Don't Miss