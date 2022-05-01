Agustus “Gus” Buster is the new face of New Mexico’s CW! You’ll be seeing him around more, so let’s get to know him.

Birthday: April 1st

Favorite Show: The Big Bang Theory, Friends, Young Sheldon, Modern Family, The Goldbergs, Seinfeld, Mom, King of Queens – basically anything that airs on New Mexico’s CW!

Favorite Food: Green Chile Cheeseburgers

Favorite Color: Green

Best Way to Unwind: Sitting down on the couch and watching his favorite shows on New Mexico’s CW.

Favorite Sport: Baseball

Greatest Quality: The ability to laugh with you!