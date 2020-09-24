Celebrate Homecoming with Lobo Rewind!

Hey Lobo Fans! Celebrate Homecoming by tuning into the 2004 Rewind Game
October 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. on My50TV
Have a tailgate party at home and Cheer for the Lobos!
Lobo Families and Fans organize a socially safe tailgate party…
- Wear masks, have hand sanitizer, and knowledge of your state’s COVID-19 regulations
- Set a reminder to watch the Lobo Rewind Football Game at 1:30 p.m. MST on My50TV or on the Lobo Athletics Facebook page.
- Food and refreshments — Submit your favorite tailgate recipe here for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Target! The winner’s recipe will be featured in the October 1 issue of The Howler, and one runner-up will receive a $30 gift card to the UNM Bookstore. Double your chances to win if your recipe has green chile in it!
- Play your Lobo Nation Tailgate Spotify playlists
- Include Cherry party decorations to showcase your UNM Pride
- Put up your UNM Homecoming 2020 yard sign
- Most importantly — Bring Your LOBO SPIRIT!