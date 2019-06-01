Station Contact Information
The New Mexico CW (KWBQ) & My 50 TV (KASY)
13 Broadcast Pl SW
Albuquerque, NM 87104
(505) 243-2285
Business Hours (exceptions for holidays)
Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Closed Captioning
Individuals with disabilities may contact the captioning hotline or speak with our station’s representative for assistance with the public inspection file.
KRQE Captioning Hotline: 505-938-4450
Station Representative: Marilyn Painter
Fax: 505-764-5228
E-mail: marilyn.painter@krqe.com
To file a formal complaint about our captioning, contact:
U.S. Mail:
KRWB-TV
13 Broadcast Pl SW
Albuquerque, NM 87104