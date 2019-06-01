Station Contact Information

The New Mexico CW (KWBQ) & My 50 TV (KASY)

13 Broadcast Pl SW

Albuquerque, NM 87104

(505) 243-2285

Business Hours (exceptions for holidays)

Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Closed Captioning

Individuals with disabilities may contact the captioning hotline or speak with our station’s representative for assistance with the public inspection file.

KRQE Captioning Hotline: 505-938-4450

Station Representative: Marilyn Painter

Fax: 505-764-5228

E-mail: marilyn.painter@krqe.com

To file a formal complaint about our captioning, contact:

U.S. Mail:

KRWB-TV

13 Broadcast Pl SW

Albuquerque, NM 87104