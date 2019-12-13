Skip to content
KRQE SPORTS
VIDEO
Lobos get a double double from Carlton Bragg to sweep NMSU on his birthday
Video
Local Boxer makes it to the finals of the US Olympic Boxing Trials
Video
Semifinal games wrap up on Friday at the Joe Armijo Basketball Tournament
Video
Vante Hendrix is getting closer to his Lobo basketball debut
Video
Volcano Vista High wrestling team off to a solid start
Video
Lobo women's basketball ends three-game losing streak
Video
UNM getting close to naming new football coach
Video
NM Runners win their season opener on Saturday, 12-5
Video
Tim Means comes back from injury and earns a first-round UFC victory on Saturday
Video
Lobo Women's Basketball loses at home on Saturday to Wyoming, 73-66
Video
UNM Men's Basketball beats Wyoming on the road Saturday, 79-65
Video
Lobo Basketball continues conference play on Saturday against Wyoming
Video
Local Sports
Perez wins 114-pound division at Olympic boxing trials
Lobo women’s basketball pounded at Arizona State
Lobos get a double-double from Carlton Bragg to sweep NMSU on his birthday
More Local Sports
High School Sports
Volcano Vista High wrestling team off to a solid start
Week 16: New Mexico Football Friday Night Awards Show
Week 16: Game of the Week -Nextcare Urgent Care
More High School Sports
MWC MATCHUPS
NCAA
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball
College Football
Kansas becomes latest No. 1 in AP Top 25; Tar Heels fall out
Struggling Gators seek more scoring after revamping scheme
Indiana athletic director announces pending retirement
Kansas becomes latest No. 1 in AP Top 25; Tar Heels fall out
Texas A-M rallies to beat Texas A-M-Corpus Christi 63-60
More NCAA Men's Basketball
Louisville up to No. 6 in women’s Top 25; South Dakota in
Jones scores 15 as No. 1 Stanford beats Buckeyes
No. 7 Louisville women hold off rival No. 14 Kentucky 67-66
No. 10 UCLA women stayed undefeated, top Pacific 68-57
Ramirez hits 7 3s, No. 21 Arkansas women roll 99-39
More NCAA Women's Basketball
AP All-America teams dominated by LSU, Ohio State
Comeback player finalists: Luton, Winfield Jr., Paschal
Bucknell’s Alex Pechin to receive Doris Robinson Award
Auburn’s Derrick Brown wins Lott IMPACT Trophy
Military academies probe possible ‘white power’ sign at game
More NCAA Football
NFL
NFL
NFL
Denver Broncos
Dallas Cowboys
Chiefs’ Kelce continues to set records for NFL tight ends
Allen’s fourth-quarter TD clinches playoff spot for Bills
NFL HQ can relax: NFC East winner will have at least 8 wins
NFL ICYMI: All ends well for Cowboys after flip over toss
Steelers hope to learn from offensive struggles
More NFL
Broncos’ Lock struggles against KC in Arrowhead homecoming
Jackson drawing praise for monster game after Fangio’s barb
Broncos’ Lock heads home to face Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium
Drew Lock hoping to be homecoming king in KC this weekend
There’s quite a Buzz about rookie QB Drew Lock in Denver
More Denver Broncos
Mickey on Cowboys big win
Cowboys destroy Rams
Mickey’s keys to beating Rams
Cowboys injury report
Rams have ‘mo’ for rematch, but Cowboys control playoff fate
More Silver Star Nation
MORE SPORTS
NBA
MLB Baseball
MLS Soccer
Golf PGA
Golf LPGA
NHL Hockey
Bogdanovich scores 25 points, Kings rout Warriors 100-79
Nikola Jokic scores 25 points, Nuggets beat Knicks 111-105
Bogdanovich scores 25 points, Kings rout Warriors 100-79
Dinwiddie scores 24 points, Nets end Sixers’ 5-game streak
Mavs star Doncic won’t play at Bucks because of ankle injury
More NBA Basketball
Longtime Giants ace Bumgarner, D-backs reach $85M, 5-yr deal
Indians trade two-time Cy Young winner Kluber to Rangers
Treinen, Dodgers finalize $10 million, 1-year contract
Indians trade two-time Cy Young winner Kluber to Rangers
Reds’ Bauer barbs MLB commissioner ‘trying to ruin baseball’
More MLB Baseball
AP sources: Charlotte getting Major League Soccer team
LA Galaxy re-sign defender Daniel Steres for 5th season
MLS veteran Sacha Kljestan signs with hometown LA Galaxy
Sporting KC acquires striker Pulida from C.D. Guadalajara
MLS teams no longer will play every opponent each season
More MLS Soccer
PGA Tour hopes to ‘never leave Japan’
More Golf PGA
Ladies European Tour approves joint venture with LPGA
Whan signs contract extension as LPGA commissioner
More Golf LPGA
LA Kings put Ilya Kovalchuk on waivers for release
LA Kings put Ilya Kovalchuk on waivers for release
Pacioretty scores twice, Golden Knights top Canucks 6-3
Pacioretty scores twice, Golden Knights top Canucks 6-3
Kane scores 3 times as Blackhawks beat Wild 5-3
More NHL Hockey
Unique sighting in northern New Mexico going viral on social media
Thieves steal Albuquerque family’s trailer home
Breaking Bad-themed store to open in Albuquerque’s Old Town
World’s oldest married couple celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary
Mexican gray wolf turns up dead in New Mexico
New Mexico congresswoman plans to vote to impeach Pres. Trump
DWI trial expected to begin for Sen. Martinez
Weather
Grant’s Monday Afternoon Forecast
More Video Forecast
Native American Student Art Show aims to revive artist culture
Early snowfall creates more work for Christmas tree salesmen
Breaking Bad-themed store to open in Albuquerque’s Old Town
More Don't Miss
