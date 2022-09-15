Links mentioned on New Mexico Living the week of September 12 – September 16.
Monday, September 12
- ABQ FaithWorks Collaborative: Finding solutions to help house homeless
- The Funny Fiesta is back
- M’tucci’s partners with Spiegel-Kinsley for a new project
Tuesday. September 13
- New Mexico Music Hall of Fame will announce new inductees
- Chem-Dry provides helpful tips to keep your carpet clean
- Animal Welfare reminds you to get your pet vaccinated
- GAAR discusses ‘Good Neighbor’ recipient
Wednesday, September 14
- Alarm.com offers tips for cost-effective solutions
- County Line BBQ brings back classic comfort foods
- Rodey Theater hosts free watch party for ‘The Sound of Us’
- Animal Humane NM will be having free pet adoptions
Thursday, September 15
- Woman in horror discussion with Deborah Voorhees
- Town of Edgewood hosts ‘Woofstock 2022’ adoption event