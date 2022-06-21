Links mentioned on New Mexico Living the week of June 20 – June 24

Monday, June 20

Freelance Freedom discusses economic impact report

It’s all about bread with M’tucci’s

JoyrKade produce ‘Edmund and the Astronaut’ play

Tuesday, June 21

Wednesday, June 22

Thursday, June 23

Rodeo de Santa Fe holds 73rd Annual Rodeo

StretchLab opens new location in New Mexico

Cuidando Los Niños host fundraising golf tournament

Friday, June 24