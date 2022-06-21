Links mentioned on New Mexico Living the week of June 20 – June 24
Monday, June 20
- Freelance Freedom discusses economic impact report
- It’s all about bread with M’tucci’s
- JoyrKade produce ‘Edmund and the Astronaut’ play
Tuesday, June 21
- Enrollment time for Eastern Hills Christian Academy
- Heritage Home Solutions discusses ‘distress’
- Local actor discusses time on Stranger Things
Wednesday, June 22
- The PC Place talks back-to-school and shortages
- Actors Studio 66 showcase emotional and difficult topic for play
- Waived adoption fees from Animal Humane New Mexico
Thursday, June 23
- Rodeo de Santa Fe holds 73rd Annual Rodeo
- StretchLab opens new location in New Mexico
- Cuidando Los Niños host fundraising golf tournament
Friday, June 24
- Body type discussion with Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer
- Jo’s Farms ‘U-Pick-It’ event this weekend
- Guitar New Mexico hosts three-day festival