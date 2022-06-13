Links mentioned on New Mexico Living the week of June 13 – June 17
Monday, June 13
- Shred and bulk up with SWEAT Bootcamp
- KRQE Cares partners to host ‘Books for Kids’ and Story Time in the Park
- Great New Mexico Beer Festival happening this weekend
Tuesday, June 14
- Get ready for Father’s Day with No Bull Prime Meats
- Granite Transformations offers unique kitchen remodels
- Albuquerque Isotopes holds book release event
Wednesday, June 15
- Albertsons Market and Roadrunner Food Bank host donation drive
- Peripheral artery disease discussion with Modern Vascular
- Adopt, donate, or volunteer with Animal Humane New Mexico
Thursday, June 16
- Media Matched Inc. received multiple Telly Awards
- Discover ‘method’ acting with Meisner Institute
Friday, June 17
- With Love Waffles offering treats sweet and savory
- Juneteenth celebrations happening at Civic Plaza
- Adam Oakey Law Office giving back to community
- El Rancho de Las Golondrinas celebrating 50 years
- New Mexico Automotive Dealers Association helping wildfire victims