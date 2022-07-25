Links mentioned on New Mexico Living the week of July 25 – July 29
Monday, July 25
- SWEAT Bootcamp owner discusses food choices to reach health and wellness goals
- Musical Theatre Southwest presents the ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’
- Adelante Development Center organizes donation drive
Tuesday, July 26
- Heritage Home Solutions offers free professional staging
- Vegan Outreach organizes vegan chef challenge
- Goodwill Industries offer professional certificates programs
Wednesday, July 27
- New Pet of the Week with Animal Humane
- Albuquerque Film & Music Experience festival is back in person
- Women in Construction New Mexico organizes school supply drive
Thursday, July 28
- Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce welcomes new members
- Audiology Associates discusses over-the-counter hearing aids
- Animal Welfare Department’s “property kittens” on a mission
Friday, July 29
- Food Truck Friday with Kona Ice
- Navigate Medicare with the help of the Medicare Answer Team