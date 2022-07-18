Links mentioned on New Mexico Living the week of July 18 – July 22
Monday, July 18
- Lil Bo Diddley discusses new song
- M’Tucci’s restaurants celebrate 9th anniversary
- Affordable bathroom remodels with Dreamstyle Remodeling
Tuesday, July 19
- Automotive expert gives advice for a successful summer road trip
- Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer explains referred pain
- Mrs. New Mexico talks about the U.S.A. Pageant event
Wednesday, July 20
- AREA discusses recent Capital Campaign funds
- Adoption weekend with Animal Humane NM
- National Roofing now offers services to homeowners
- Lavender in the Village Association holds annual festival
Thursday, July 21
- The Rail Yards Market hosts Frito pie fundraiser
Friday, July 22
- Benefit hosted for the Albuquerque Folk Festival
- Blue Bell Creameries debuts two flavors for National Ice Cream Month
- Steven Quezada stopped by our studio
- Food Truck Friday with El Taco Stop