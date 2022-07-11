Links mentioned on New Mexico Living the week of July 11 – July 15
Monday, July 11
- The latest chef-inspired menu from Subway
- Eat out and eat better with SWEAT Bootcamp
Tuesday, July 12
- Apostolic-Prophetic Connection Inc. hosts 2022 TAPC International Gathering
- Heritage home solutions will help sell your home
- Simple remodels with Granite Transformations
- New Mexico Environment Department offers wildfire debris removal
- Albuquerque Animal Welfare gives tips to keep your pets safe in the heat
Wednesday, July 13
- The Riddims perform latest single on set
- Animal Humane introduces new pet of the week!
- Clark’s Pet Emporium presents consequent check to Red Cross
Thursday, July 14
- PBS host to highlight Santa Fe County in 10th anniversary TV show debut
- LNB Enterprises offers free estimates statewide
- Lead an efficient diet with Wise and Well
- The Adobe Theatre presents a new play
- Local author discusses new ‘bold’ book
Friday, July 15
- Food Network champion offers recipes for couples
- Food Truck Friday with Kimo’s Hawaiian BBQ
- NM Independent Automobile Dealers Association discusses black market auto sales