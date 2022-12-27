Links mentioned on New Mexico Living the week of December 26 – December 30.
Monday, December 26
- Eryn Bent Band plays ‘Go Down Fighting’
- Hooks & The Huckleberries gain recognition in neighboring states
- South 14 Band brings Blues, Pop, Rock together
Tuesday, December 27
- Dust City Opera performs ‘Lemon Moon’
- Ana Maria plays her original ‘Nuevo Mexico Cierto’
- Ken Mahren plays original song ‘The Last Whale’
- Gabriella Salazar y Grupo Concepto performed ‘Ojitos Chicanos’
- Y.C. and the Moondance Kids perform ‘Fire Sermon’
Wednesday, December 28
- Burying Caesar performs single “Old Man Winter”
- Mozzy D ‘Female Rockabilly Artist’ plays ‘Why Not Me’
- ManHigh rock ‘n’ roll duo performs “High Tonight”
- Hooks and the Huckleberries performs ‘Sandia Sunrise’