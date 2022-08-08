Links mentioned on New Mexico Living the week of August 8 – August 12.
Monday, August 8
- Partner exercises with SWEAT Bootcamp
Tuesday, August 9
- Precision Medical Hair Restoration & Aesthetics raises awareness on hair loss treatments
- Smith’s chef offers tips for back-to-school lunches
- Remodel your home with Granite Transformations
Wednesday, August 10
- The Archdiocese of Santa Fe Catholic Schools discusses start of new school year
- Animal Humane’s ‘Doggie Dash’ registration now open
Thursday, August 11
- Raffi Andonian Celebrity Historian discusses history of New Mexico money
- Mike’s Quality Painting seeks to donate services
- Try a cooking class with The Sprouting Kitchen
Friday, August 12
- Sandia National Laboratories find innovative way to roast green chile
- Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer explains inflammation and how to avoid it