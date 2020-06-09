Anvato OBS Player

Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Coronavirus
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
2020 Elections
Politics – Government
Protests
Washington D.C. Bureau
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
KRQE+
Don’t Miss
Entertainment
Weird
BorderReport.com
MysteryWire.com
Top Stories
Man accused of making Molotov cocktail during protests now faces federal charge
‘I can’t breathe’: Deadly arrest in Texas that was caught on bodycam now under investigation
Video
Coast Guard seizes $408 million worth of cocaine, marijuana
BioPark welcomes 7 Mexican wolf pups
Video
Coronavirus
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
Local Resources for COVID-19
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
Reopening New Mexico: Guidelines for Employers and Individuals
Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
Public Health Order thru June 30
FAQ: Public Health Emergency Order
COVID-19 Testing Sites
Filing for Unemployment
Small Businesss: CARESAct Loan FAQ
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Ski Conditions
New Mexico Wind Conditions
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
NFL Draft
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
Contests
New Mexico Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Sitemap
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
George Floyd funeral service takes place in Houston
Anvato OBS Player
Video Forecast
Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Video
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
BioPark welcomes 7 Mexican wolf pups
Video
Fight over American flag in Hobbs goes viral
Video
Albuquerque photographer named one of the top wildlife photographers in the world
Video
More Don't Miss