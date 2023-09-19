SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (LIV Golf) — Here is a quick look at each of the 12 LIV Golf League teams going into the first round of LIV Golf Chicago.

Teams listed in order of current point standings.

4ACES GC

Current individual points standings: Patrick Reed (3), Dustin Johnson (8), Peter Uihlein (14), Pat Perez (24)

6th place in Bedminster was ninth points finish (top 8) of season

Reed’s 4th place in Bedminster was his third top-5 points finish in last four starts

Only team shooting under par collectively for par 3s (-8), par 4s (-14) and par 5s (-212)

Scoring averages in 2023: Reed (68.8), Johnson (68.9), Uihlein (69.3), Perez (69.8)

TORQUE GC

Current individual points standings: Mito Pereira (6), Sebastián Muñoz (12), Joaquin Niemann (21), David Puig (29)

Has most team wins (4) this season and has points finishes in 10 of 11 tournaments

Niemann’s 7th place in Bedminster is his best points result of season

Pereira leads League in greens in regulation at 74%

Scoring averages in 2023: Pereira (68.7), Muñoz (69.1), Niemann (69.3), Puig (69.8)

STINGER GC

Current individual points standings: Branden Grace (5), Dean Burmester (11), Louis Oosthuizen (20), Charl Schwartzel (41)

Team’s 3rd place in Bedminster is its third consecutive podium result and fifth in last six starts

Burmester’s 5th place in Bedminster is his best points result in last eight starts

Schwartzel’s 22nd in Bedminster is his first points-producing result in last seven starts

Scoring averages in 2023: Grace (68.8), Burmester (69.0), Oosthuizen (69.6), Schwartzel (70.5)

CRUSHERS GC

Current individual points standings: Bryson DeChambeau (7), Charles Howell III (10), Anirban Lahiri (15), Paul Casey (34)

Lahiri’s 2nd place points finish in Bedminster matches his best result of season

DeChambeau is LIV Golf’s active streak leader in counting scores with 18

DeChambeau’s LIV-best streak of 20 consecutive rounds under par ended in Rd. 1, Bedminster

Scoring averages in 2023: DeChambeau (68.7), Howell (69.2), Lahiri (69.4), Casey (70.1)

RANGEGOATS GC

Current individual points standings: Talor Gooch (2), Harold Varner III (9), Bubba Watson (35), Thomas Pieters (36),

Only team this season with points finishes (top 8) in each of first 11 tournaments

Gooch leads League this season in par-4 scoring (36 under)

Team tied for League lead in greens in regulation (69.78%)

Scoring averages in 2023: Gooch (68.2), Varner (68.9), Pieters (69.8), Watson (70.2)

FIREBALLS GC

Current individual points standings: Carlos Ortiz (13), Sergio Garcia (17), Abraham Ancer (30), Eugenio Chacarra (32)

Ancer’s 3rd place points finish in Bedminster is his best LIV result in 17 regular-season starts

Chacarra making his first start since winning International Series’ St Andrews Bay Championship in 10-hole playoff on Asian Tour

Team has finished with points in nine tournaments in 2023

Scoring averages in 2023: Ortiz (69.1), Garcia (69.3), Ancer (69.8), Chacarra (70.3)

RIPPER GC

Current individual points standings: Cameron Smith (1), Marc Leishman (25), Matt Jones (37), Jediah Morgan (46)

Smith moved into No. 1 spot in Individual Champion standings for first time after winning in Bedminster

Team won its first-ever team title and has podium finishes in two of last three starts

Jones comes off 2nd place at International Series’ St Andrews Bay Championship after battling in 10-hole playoff

Scoring averages in 2023: Smith (68.1), Leishman (69.4), Jones (70.3), Morgan (71.9)

SMASH GC

Current individual points standings: Brooks Koepka (4), Jason Kokrak (19), Matthew Wolff (23), Chase Koepka (48)

B. Koepka making his first LIV start since being named to U.S. Ryder Cup team

Team returning to site of its first-ever podium finish (2nd) last year at Rich Harvest Farms

C. Koepka finished 8th last year in Chicago, shooting 70-67 in final two rounds

Scoring averages in 2023: B. Koepka (68.8), Kokrak (69.0), Wolff (70.7), C. Koepka (72.1)

HYFLYERS GC

Current individual points standings: Cameron Tringale (16), Brendan Steele (18), Phil Mickelson (38), James Piot (47)

Team comes off its best two-tournament stretch with 4th in Greenbrier, 5th in Bedminster

Mickelson’s 10th place points finish in Bedminster is his best result of season

Tringale’s 68.7 scoring average ties for third best in League this season

Scoring averages in 2023: Tringale (68.7), Steele (69.2), Mickelson (70.5), Piot (71.2)

MAJESTICKS GC

Current individual points standings: Henrik Stenson (27), Ian Poulter (33), Sam Horsfield (42), Lee Westwood (45)

Horsfield returns to the lineup after missing the last seven LIV events with an injury

Poulter’s active streak of 127 consecutive par 5s at par or better is LIV Golf record

Stenson leads League in par-5 scoring this season (64 under)

Scoring averages in 2023: Stenson (69.7), Poulter (69.9), Horsfield (71.1), Westwood (71.3)

IRON HEADS GC

Current individual points standings: Danny Lee (26), Kevin Na (28), Scott Vincent (31), Sihwan Kim (50)

Team looking to end string of four consecutive non-points finishes

Kim comes off his best points finish of season (33rd) in Bedminster

Lee among League leaders in sand saves at 64%

Scoring averages in 2023: Na (69.6), Vincent (69.7), Lee (70.5), Kim (74.3)

CLEEKS GC

Current individual points standings: Richard Bland (22), Graeme McDowell (39), Bernd Wiesberger (44), Martin Kaymer (49)

McDowell’s 12th place in Bedminster is his best points finish of season

Bland has 12th or better finishes in three consecutive starts

Wiesberger is active streaks leader in three-putt avoidance with 123 consecutive holes without a three-putt

Scoring averages in 2023: Bland (69.5), McDowell (70.4), Wiesberger (70.6), Kaymer (72.1)