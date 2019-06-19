Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Live Broadcast
Live Events
CBSN Live Stream
Video
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Washington D.C. Bureau
Weird
Don’t Miss
Top Stories
Camp Kirtland, APD help kids of all abilities enjoy summer
Top Stories
Congresswoman Deb Haaland introduces ‘Remove the Stain’ act
Chaco drilling moratorium included in spending measure
Mother of infant who was shot may testify against boyfriend
County moves forward with tiny home village in Albuquerque
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Contests
Interactives
Local Events
Photo Galleries
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living Local
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
Internship
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
latest news
Christopher’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Enter to Win
Enter the 2019 Women’s Soccer Prize Pack Giveaway
Don't Miss
82-year-old booted from Amtrak train gets a helping hand from APD officers
New Mexico School for the Deaf students teach service dogs signed cues
Applications open for local wounded veterans to attend outdoors expedition