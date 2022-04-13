Due to you, our viewers, generous donations throughout the month of March we will continue to put new shoes on kids in need! Over $50,000 was donated in the month of March through online donations and phone banks. Over 22,000 pairs of new shoes have been given to kids in Title 1 schools because of you! Assistance League of ABQ and KRQE Cares appreciates your partnership as we invest in the lives of children in need. https://www.assistanceleague.org/albuquerque/ways-to-donate/