ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – News 13’s Chief Meteorologist Grant Tosterud went out to Burton Park for KRQE’s Story Time in the Park on Thursday, July 6. The program hopes to inspire children to continue to read, even when they are out of school for the summer.

Tosterud read the book “Violet the Pilot” by Steve Breen out loud for storytime. The program is a partnership between KRQE Cares and APS Title One to help kids fall in love with learning. As a part of Story Time in the Park, students and families received free lunch and a copy of the read-aloud book.

The program runs through July 13. To learn more about Story Time in the Park, click here. To view participating parks and locations, click here.