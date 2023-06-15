ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13’s very own Annalisa Pardo went to the park this morning to encourage kids to read through the summer. Story Time in the Park is a program created to get books into the hands of kids outside of school hours; this prevents a slide in reading skills during the summer break.

Pardo read the book “Pelé – The King of Soccer” out loud to a group of children. The story is about the life of a Brazilian soccer star. Kids ages 18 and younger received free lunch and a book at the event.

The program runs through July 13. To learn more about Story Time in the Park, click here.