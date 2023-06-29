Story Time in the Park ‘How Will We Get to the Beach?’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The KRQE News 13 crew went out to the 4-H Park in the North Valley on Thursday, June 29, to read with families. As part of KRQE’s Story Time in the Park, the book “How Will We Get to the Beach,” by Brigitte Luciani, was read out loud to children in an effort to inspire summer learning.

As a part of Story Time in the Park, students and families received free lunch, a copy of the read-aloud book, and a backpack. Alisa Garcia, an Albuquerque Public Schools reading intervention teacher, said, “I think it’s really really important that students start to read more books and have more books in hands than to read books online.

The program runs through July 13.