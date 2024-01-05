With the start of the new year, many people set goals to accomplish in 2024. If you haven’t made any resolutions yet, it could be a good idea to consider ways to make a positive impact in your community. The KRQE Cares program makes it easy to do just that; the effort allows community members to see real positive impacts in real time.

KRQE’s community relations director, Carolyn Rush, explains that KRQE Cares came about after the general manager of KRQE, Bill Anderson, saw the needs in the community and decided that the station would take action to help.

KRQE Cares works to help out the community all year long with its Shoes for Kids, Food for Kids, and Books for Kids programs. All three of the programs help out children at Title I schools in Albuquerque, ensuring that they have their basic needs met and can focus on getting an education.

In connection with the Assistance League of Albuquerque, the KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids program goes to one Title I school at a time, giving each child in the school a brand-new pair of shoes. The Food for Kids program partners with the Title I McKinney-Vento program to collect food each June to support those struggling financially. The third program, Books for Kids, encourages students in low-income areas to read throughout the summer by hosting read-aloud sessions where each child receives a free lunch and a free book.

Without the contributions of generous viewers, KRQE Cares would not be able to make the positive impact that it does. To see all that KRQE Cares was able to accomplish in the community in 2023, watch the full KRQE Cares special at this link. Those who would like to donate to the effort can do so at the link below.