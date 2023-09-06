Since 2005, the New Mexico Center for Nursing Excellence has had the honor of hosting the New Mexico Nursing Excellence Awards. This annual awards ceremony recognizes excellence in nursing practice and honors nurses for the contributions they make to their organizations, communities, and to our state. Created by nurses for nurses, the Nursing Excellence Awards have honored over 3,300 New Mexico nurse nominees since we began.

Proceeds from the Nursing Excellence Awards support the New Mexico Center for Nursing Excellence and its mission. Nominate a nurse today – https://www.nmnursingexcellence.org/nursing-excellence-awards