BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of students at W.D. Caroll Elementary in Bernalillo got a brand new pair of shoes Friday thanks to our viewer’s generosity. Our crew was at the school for the last KRQE Cares shoe distribution of the school year. 401 students were home with a brand new pair of shoes. Students also got a goodie bag filled with socks, a book, and dental hygiene items.

One staff member said seeing the kid’s faces light up was indescribable and will help them become the best student they can be. “The excitement in their faces is something that I can’t explain and hits me in my heart because the kids know the community is working for them, the school is working for them, there are people everywhere that love them,” said Krystal Candelaria, Bernalillo Public Schools.